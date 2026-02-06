'Develop a habit to use indigenous things': PM Modi to students at 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspired students to actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat during an engaging session at his residence, as part of the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

In a thought-provoking discussion with selected students, including Arjun Patel from Gujarat and Sneha Roy from Assam, PM Modi linked personal responsibility to the nation's long-term vision.

"When I talk about a developed India, I'm talking about India 100 years from now, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence. How old will you be then?" he asked, drawing parallels to historical struggles.

"Mahatma Gandhi returned from Africa in 1915 and led the freedom movement. From 1915 to 1947, they were striving for freedom... Bhagat Singh, who gladly accepted hanging to cherish the dream of freedom -- a dream envisioned 30 years before Independence -- the sacrifices and efforts... that's how we got freedom. So, can a developed India be built through our collective efforts or not?" PM Modi asked the students.

The Prime Minister urged young minds to internalise this dream.

"You should never forget this dream. You should always write it down at home: 'For a developed India, I have to do this',” he said.

He highlighted the pervasive "mentality of slavery" in everyday choices, challenging students to audit their consumption habits.

"From brushing our teeth in the morning to brushing them the next morning, make a list of all the things you use... your comb might have originated from a foreign country, your shoes might be from some foreign country. You should try writing it down. List out ten things you are going to replace with the Indian ones this month. Next month, all the foreign things will be gone, and Indian things will be in the house," he said.

Emphasising self-reliance and pride, PM Modi said, "In my body, in my family, in my life, my effort will be first seen... if there's an Indian option available. If there is, we'll use it. If we don't take pride in our country's products, will the world?"

He extended this to civic duties like cleanliness; "We won't create dirt... We will take up the issue of cleanliness in our families, in our neighbourhoods, and we will spread the message. It's our duty."

Addressing the youth's role, he noted, "Nothing can stop us from building a developed India, and when you are 35 or 40 years old, you will have the greatest opportunity to enjoy its fruits. Now tell me, shouldn't you do the work whose fruits you are going to reap?"

PM Modi encouraged leveraging opportunities: "You have the whole sky as your canvas. You have so many technological opportunities. These should be used to enhance your strength."

The session, part of a broader pan-India format, reinforced themes of confidence, duty, and national pride, transforming exam discussions into a call for nation-building. Students left motivated, with certificates available via MyGov, as Pariksha Pe Charcha continues to evolve into a celebration of learning and responsibility.

