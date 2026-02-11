Deve Gowda backs Budget; calls for focus on jobs, farmers, inclusive growth

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP H.D. Deve Gowda expressed support for the Union Budget 2026-27 during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha. He praised its overall direction while calling for greater emphasis on employment, inclusive growth and regional priorities.

Deve Gowda appreciated the budget's focus on economic reforms, tax simplification and structural changes intended to sustain growth in the face of global challenges.

He, however, cautioned that growth by itself is not enough unless employment becomes the central concern of policy.

The former PM pointed out that manufacturing and MSMEs can generate substantial jobs only when backed by strong skilling initiatives, local supporting ecosystems, affordable credit and predictable regulations.

He asked whether success should be judged merely by investment announcements or by the actual number of dignified jobs created for young people, especially in smaller towns and rural areas.

Regarding taxation, he welcomed efforts to simplify the system but stressed that taxpayers' confidence is equally vital. He said any changes that affect cash flow or previously settled matters must come with proper safeguards so that honest taxpayers feel secure rather than worried.

Deve Gowda also urged for more attention to India's future beyond the national capital and major corridors.

He argued that real progress will take shape in cities and districts across the country.

He called for stronger measures in urban governance, water security, climate resilience and balanced regional development to ensure equitable advancement.

In a specific suggestion to help farmers, he proposed the creation of a national board for jackfruit, tamarind and jamun. He noted that these crops are resilient, need less water, grow well under varying conditions and face rising market demand.

A dedicated board, he said, could encourage wider cultivation, improve value addition and raise farmers' incomes in regions facing water scarcity.

In his closing remarks, the veteran JD(S) said that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not merely a slogan but a serious responsibility. It requires openness to criticism, readiness to correct course when needed, and a firm commitment to growth that is inclusive, sustainable and just.

He observed that India has the talent, enterprise and ambition required to lead the world.

The former PM expressed hope that this budget would be remembered not only for its financial figures but for the wisdom shown in building an economy that remains strong today while securing a better tomorrow.

