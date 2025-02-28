Design is key to India's legacy and future development: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Design is not only about aesthetics, it is an innovation that has its impact on India's legacy and will play a role in the country's development. This was stated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during his address at the 44th Convocation Ceremony of National Institute of Design (NID), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

He further noted that the fresh graduates will act as a bridge between the legacy and the future of this country.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Minister of State Commerce and Industries Jitin Prasada and Governing Council Members also graced the event on Thursday.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India' and 'Design in India' for the world, Minister Goyal noted that the fresh graduates will make it a reality. He stressed that these graduates as problem solvers, innovators and designers will be working for the world.

"You will be the architect of the world, the world is waiting for you", he said.

Emphasising on the growing importance of design across sectors from space to semiconductors, Goyal pointed out that the first stage of the Chandrayaan space mission was the satellite's design that led to its success.

He asserted that India's design capabilities will be on display in audio-visual technologies to gaming, sustainability, toys and more.

"Possibilities in design are endless. We have to create new ideas, innovation on a large scale catering to 140 crore people of the country. Inclusive growth and development is our country's will and strength. Create, disrupt and leave a mark in the world with your capabilities," the Minister said.

The 44th Convocation Ceremony saw 430 students from various disciplines being awarded degrees from the National Institute of Design. (ANI)