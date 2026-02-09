Deputy CM Shukla pulls up officials over delay in Gurh water project in MP

Bhopal, Feb 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Monday expressed strong displeasure over delays in the water supply scheme for the Gurh industrial region and directed officials to expedite basic infrastructure works to attract investment.

During a high-level review meeting with senior departmental heads, Deputy CM Shukla criticised the slow progress of the Rs 16 crore water project despite the state government’s prior approval and fund allocation.

The state government had approved the Gurh water project and allocated Rs 16 crore. However, the authorities concerned have not completed the project.

“This project will provide 5 MLD of water to Gurh Nagar Parishad and 5 MLD to the Gurh Industrial Area. The completion of this project will strengthen the water supply system in the Gurh area and also contribute to the development of the industrial zone,” Shukla said.

Shukla, a senior BJP leader from Rewa, said strong basic services such as electricity, water, roads, and drainage are essential for the proper development of any industrial area. “Due to the lack of these facilities, industrial units are not showing interest in investing there, which is affecting the industrial development of the region,” he added.

During the review meeting, Shukla directed officials to give top priority to development work in the Gurh Industrial Area and ensure immediate and effective action for the expansion of electricity, roads, water supply, and other essential services.

He said the overall development of the Gurh Industrial Area will strengthen the industrial profile of the Rewa district and create large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

The setting up of industries will increase both direct and indirect employment and strengthen the economic condition of the region. He also stressed that all concerned departments must work in coordination.

Notably, during a visit to Rewa last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of a new 100-acre industrial area in the Gurh region to boost local industrial growth and employment.

