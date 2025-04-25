"Deputed ministers to ensure J-K residents' safety," says Omar Abdullah amid rising tension after Pahalgam attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that he had sent Cabinet Ministers to different cities across India to ensure the safety of state residents, especially students and businessmen.

This comes amid rising tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives and sparked outrage across the country. On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving many others injured.

Taking to social media, X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) residents.

"The J&K Government will stand with its people--anywhere, everywhere," the post reads.

Earlier, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Following an all-party meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution by all parties, condemning the attack and reaffirming a shared commitment to peace and justice.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, "We, the participants of the All Party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity and resolve. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

He further described the act as "a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India."

He added, "Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region...We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss," he said.

Senior leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives.

They collectively called for strengthened measures to ensure the safety of civilians and uphold communal harmony. (ANI)