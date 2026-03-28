Depts must adhere to transparency and reliability: Maha CM ​

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday emphasised that all government departments must function based on the three pillars of transparency, strict timelines, and reliability to ensure citizens receive the benefits of all schemes through a single platform and to achieve the goal of a “Viksit Maharashtra.” ​

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He was speaking during a ceremony organised to honour excellence under the “150‑Day E‑Governance Reform Programme.” ​

Heads of departments and service personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance during this initiative were felicitated with certificates by the Chief Minister.​

During the programme, Fadnavis provided guidance and directed the Information Technology Department to implement the “One State, One Portal” concept. ​

To eliminate confusion caused by multiple government websites, the department has been tasked with creating a single integrated portal for all services. ​

He stressed that making government facilities easily accessible to citizens must be a top priority. ​

Furthermore, a unique “Maha ID” system will be developed for citizens. This ID will serve as a single point of access for all government schemes, helping to filter data and prevent misuse of services, said the Chief Minister.​

He also instructed the Chief Secretary to establish a time‑bound programme to transition department operations from “Low Paper” to “No Paper” through the e‑office system.​

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the “MahaSarathi” portal. Speaking after the launch, he described the portal as a comprehensive “Data Bank.” ​

He said the website has consolidated all government data, enabling seamless inter‑departmental communication. ​

Additionally, the Maharashtra Integrated Data Exchange is being created for planning, implementation, and monitoring, thereby facilitating data‑driven decision‑making. ​

To provide round‑the‑clock services, the state will increase the use of advanced technologies such as Generative Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, and Blockchain.​

The Chief Minister highlighted that the “Maha‑Vistar” Artificial Intelligence application developed by the Agriculture Department has become a pioneer in the country. ​

It notably includes tribal languages and provides vital information regarding farming and weather forecasts. ​

He encouraged other departments to emulate this Artificial Intelligence‑driven model to innovate their own services.​

Reflecting on recent administrative achievements, Fadnavis noted that 42 departments were reviewed over the last 150-200 days. ​

During this period, approximately 40,000 officials and employees were promoted, significantly boosting administrative momentum. ​

He also proudly shared that Maharashtra currently ranks first in India on the Integrated Government Online Training platform. ​

Fadnavis congratulated all government departments, participating employees, and service personnel on the successful completion of the first phase of the 150‑day E‑Governance reform period.​

--IANS

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