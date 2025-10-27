Deportation should be done humanely, says minister after 50 youths from Haryana sent from US in shackles

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday reacted to the incident in which 50 youths from Haryana were deported from the US in shackles, saying those who went to America through the “donkey route” did not travel through authorised means. However, Vij added, “If people are being deported, the process should be carried out humanely. No matter how they went, they are human beings and have human rights.”

He said the government has formulated a policy to take strict action against the agents who send people abroad illegally and pointed out that the government’s goal is to ensure justice for those youths and to prevent such incidents in the future.

As many as 54 Indian nationals, 50 of whom are from Haryana, were deported from the US for allegedly entering the country illegally. The deportees arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Flight OAE-4767 on Saturday night, officials said.

Responding to the deportation, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was aware of this issue.

“I have repeatedly said this route is not safe for our youth. We want them to pursue education, develop skills, and go abroad through legal channels. The government provides assistance in obtaining passports and visas for legitimate travel,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing protests regarding SIR, minister Vij said, “If the Election Commission is rectifying its records, it is a good exercise. If some people are registered in places where they should not be, the Election Commission’s action is a commendable democratic exercise.”

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s statement that his government would “throw the Waqf Bill into the dustbin” if it comes to power, Vij said, “Tejashwi Yadav doesn’t seem to understand his own position. No state Assembly can nullify a law passed by the Parliament. Saying that a law passed by the Parliament will be thrown into a dustbin is an insult to the Parliament.”

Reacting to Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad’s demand for a Muslim Chief Minister in Bihar, Vij said, “Anyone can make demands, but only the person who secures the majority of public support can become the Chief Minister.”

Known for his accurate political predictions during the Haryana elections, veteran lawmaker Vij also predicted that “the NDA will win the Bihar elections by a large margin, and the NDA government will be formed there as well.”

