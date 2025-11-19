Department of Overseas Rajasthani Affairs to be established: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has approved the establishment of a Department for Overseas Rajasthani Affairs.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Several key proposals were cleared, including the Rajasthan Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy-2025 and the creation of a joint venture between RVUNL and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions at a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Industry and Commerce Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the new department will act as a strong platform for dialogue and cooperation between the state government and the global Rajasthani diaspora.

The department will develop a policy framework enabling Overseas Rajasthanis to benefit from state government schemes while addressing their grievances.

It will also play a key role in promoting ‘Brand Rajasthan’ internationally through cultural, economic, and community outreach programmes.

The department will organise Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas, Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Samaroh, and exchange programmes for diaspora communities. A dedicated portal will also be launched for registering diaspora Rajasthani associations.

The announcement fulfils a commitment made by the Chief Minister during last year’s Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave.

Colonel Rathore announced that the Cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Global Capability Centre Policy-2025, which seeks to establish the state as a prominent global innovation and investment hub. The policy targets the establishment of over 200 GCCs by 2030, generating 1.5 lakh jobs and contributing significantly to India’s expanding $100 billion GCC market.

Under the policy, RIPS-2024 benefits will be extended to GCCs, a 30 per cent capital investment subsidy (up to Rs 10 crore) will be provided, excluding land and building costs, up to 50 per cent reimbursement of land/lease costs (capped at Rs 1 crore), a 30 per cent payroll subsidy (up to Rs 1.25 lakh per employee per year) for three years, rental assistance: 50 per cent of rent for the first three years and 25 per cent for the next two years (up to Rs 5 crore per GCC per year) and skill development assistance of 50 per cent of training cost (up to Rs 2.5 crore per GCC per year).

Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa informed that the Cabinet has approved the formation of a new joint venture between Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation Limited (RVUNL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

RVUNL will hold 26 per cent, while SCCL will hold 74 per cent in the JV. The joint venture will establish an 800 MW coal-based thermal power project at a mine site, costing Rs 9,600 crore. a 1,500 MW solar power project in Rajasthan, costing Rs 6,000 crore.

The Cabinet has approved renaming Government College, Kalandri (Sirohi) as Sanghvi Hirachandji Phoolchandji Government College, Kalandri and Government College, Kailash Nagar as Matushree Puribai Punmaji Mali Torso Government College, Kailash Nagar.

The move aims to honour donors and encourage philanthropic contributions to educational institutions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced the allotment of 161.45 hectares of land in Karanisar, Bhatiyan (Pugal tehsil, Bikaner district), and 356.25 hectares in Kharnai (Rawatbhata tehsil, Chittorgarh district). These lands have been allotted at a conditional price for setting up solar power projects.

Additionally, 70.6 hectares have been allotted to Powergrid Barmer-1 Transmission Limited at Sokhru in Barmer for a 765 kV substation.

--IANS

arc/dan