Dense fog, fluctuating weather grip Delhi as air quality remains a concern

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Residents of Delhi woke up to a foggy Friday morning as dense mist, cloudy skies, and declining air quality continued to affect the national capital. Reduced visibility and cooler temperatures marked the start of the day, while pollution levels remained a matter of concern across several parts of the city amid changing weather conditions.

Read More

Air pollution largely stayed in the ‘poor’ category, although a few locations reported ‘moderate’ air quality. Despite persistent concerns, Delhi’s overall air quality showed slight improvement on Friday morning. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 231 at 6.00 a.m., placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Recent spells of rainfall have contributed to marginally lowering pollution levels compared to earlier days.

Out of 39 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, 13 stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, while 22 remained in the ‘poor’ range. However, certain areas continued to experience severe pollution. Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Nehru Nagar, and Siri Fort recorded AQI levels above 300, categorising them under the ‘very poor’ bracket.

According to CPCB data, several locations in Delhi showed varying pollution levels, including Anand Vihar (291), Ashok Vihar (271), Bawana (241), Burari Crossing (214), Dwarka Sector-8 (290), ITO (225), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (282), Lodhi Road (132), Narela (144), Patparganj (263), Pusa (169), Rohini (276), and Sonia Vihar (269).

In neighbouring Noida, AQI readings were recorded at Noida Sector-62 (183), Noida Sector-1 (264), and Noida Sector-116 (264), reflecting similar air quality trends in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that another western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India from February 2 onwards. Additionally, the presence of a subtropical westerly jet stream over northeast India is contributing to unstable weather patterns. These meteorological systems are expected to bring cloud cover, rainfall, and temperature fluctuations over the next few days.

For 30 January, the IMD forecasted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours in Delhi, along with generally overcast skies. While minimum temperatures are likely to remain above the seasonal average, daytime temperatures are expected to stay noticeably lower than normal.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall and thunderstorms over Delhi and the surrounding regions between January 31 and February 2. A further drop in minimum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely over the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on January 31 and February 1, which may further impact visibility and air quality.

This month, Delhi recorded its highest January rainfall in four years. With the latest spell of rain, the city’s total rainfall for January has reached 24 mm, the highest since 2022. The wettest January day in recent years remains January 8, 2022, when Delhi received 40.6 mm of rainfall.

--IANS

jk/dpb