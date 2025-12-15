Dense fog disrupts flight operations; airlines issue travel advisories

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were disrupted on Monday morning as dense fog significantly reduced visibility, marking the season’s first major spell of winter fog in the national capital. Several departures were delayed as airlines adjusted their schedules to ensure safe operations amid challenging weather conditions.

Delhi International Airport Limited issued a passenger advisory, cautioning that dense fog could lead to disruptions in flight operations. The airport operator said it is working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience and advised passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the airport advisory said.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, stating that reduced visibility around the airport was impacting flight movements and that some departures could take longer than usual. The airline assured passengers that its ground staff and operations teams were fully deployed to assist travellers and manage schedules efficiently during the disruption.

Taking to the social media platform X, IndiGo said, "Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support."

"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," IndiGo added.

Air India also issued a travel advisory and said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport."

The advisory comes at a time when IndiGo flights have faced multiple operational challenges in recent weeks, including weather-related delays and air traffic congestion at major hubs. The airline has repeatedly urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

Delhi once again woke up to a thick layer of smog, as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category across the National Capital Region (NCR), raising serious health concerns for residents.

At the same time, visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the region.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 457 as of 6 a.m., according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Visuals from across the national capital showed a dense haze suspended in the air, making it difficult to see even a short distance ahead and affecting early morning movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a dense fog warning for the morning and forenoon hours, with such conditions reported from the Safdarjung observatory.

The maximum temperature in the national capital city was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

Pollution levels remained alarming across multiple monitoring stations in Delhi. In the Akshardham area, the AQI was recorded at 493, which falls under the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Similar conditions were observed in Dwarka Sector-14, where the AQI stood at 469.

