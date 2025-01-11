Dense Fog and Cold Wave Grip Northern India, Impacting Daily Life

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to blanket large parts of northern India on Saturday morning, with the iconic Taj Mahal also shrouded in fog.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog.

In Kanpur, a group of elderly people was seen huddled around a bonfire. Raj Kumar, an auto driver, told ANI, "We face problems getting to work because it is so cold. Bonfires should at least be placed at the roundabouts."

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar's colleague, added, "There are a lot of problems arising due to the cold but the administration is not paying heed. It is still cold out there. What can we do about it? We are helpless."

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, currently enduring the harsh 40-day winter period known as "Chillai Kalan," a tourist from Bhopal told ANI, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here. The temperature is -3 degrees Celsius," he said, pointing to a frozen Dal Lake.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

No flight diversions or cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, several trains faced delays due to the foggy conditions.

The cold wave is not confined to northern India. People in Odisha's Dhenkanal city were also seen sitting around bonfires to stay warm, as shown in visuals.(ANI)