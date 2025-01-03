Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Daily Life in North India

Jaipur: Rajasthan woke up to a chilly morning on Friday, as temperatures dropped across several districts of the state, severely affecting the daily life of the people.

In Jaipur, a dense layer of fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility while the temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius. In Jaisalmer, the temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 7 degrees Celsius in Udaipur, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, according to IMD data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.

Similar conditions were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra as visibility dropped to zero and a thick layer of fog descended on the city. In Lucknow, the temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, and in Jhansi, it was 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data recorded at 3:30 am on Friday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen. At 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -3.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and -1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, as per IMD.

Cold Wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for hilly regions, as per the IMD.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated from 'poor' to 'very poor.'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 348 in Delhi at 6 am today.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter for homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. (ANI)