Denied discussion over K'taka CM's 'internal reservation' remark, BJP legislators stage walkout

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) The BJP legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, staged a walkout from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, condemning Speaker U.T. Khader’s decision not to allow a discussion on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement regarding the acceptance and implementation of the judicial commission report on internal reservation.

Following Siddaramaiah’s statement that the government had accepted the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission report, with certain modifications, and implemented its recommendations on the long-pending issue of internal reservation, Ashoka and other BJP leaders demanded a discussion.

Speaker Khader, however, turned down the request, stating that there was no provision under the guidelines. Shortly afterward, Siddaramaiah rose from his seat to leave the House.

Ashoka taunted him, alleging that the CM was trying to run away out of fear. Siddaramaiah retorted that in his 42 years of political life, he had never feared anyone. Khader clarified that the Chief Minister was only going to the Legislative Council.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the internal reservation framework had originally been prepared by the previous BJP government and that the Congress was merely rehashing and presenting it again.

Ashoka further maintained that the Speaker had allowed discussions on government statements on several earlier occasions.

“If the CM had courage, he should have stayed in the Assembly. Why did he run away? What new thing have they done regarding internal reservation? The Congress government appointed the Sadashiva Commission, but it was the BJP government that provided it with infrastructure. It is former CM and current BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai who is the real architect of internal reservation,” he stressed.

He further alleged: “This report is a mixture of everything. All oppressed communities are coming out on the streets and protesting.”

BJP MLA and State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar read out the guidelines and argued that the discussion could, in fact, be allowed. Khader responded that the guidelines clearly state that it is left to the discretion of the Speaker.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said that the principle of natural justice should prevail.

“When the CM makes a statement, seeking clarification is only natural. Instead of participating in the interaction, Siddaramaiah chose to walk out of the Assembly like the leader of the opposition,” he remarked.

Sunil Kumar added sarcastically that perhaps the criticism was too hard for the CM to digest.

Ashoka said that the issue pertained to both Dalits and the state. “The opposition has a constitutional right to discuss it. On what basis has the Congress government adopted the 6-6-5 formula for internal reservation? Should I tear up this copy of the statement? Under whose influence are you doing this?” he questioned Speaker Khader.

Ashoka further remarked: “I have seen ruling party MLAs sit in opposition four times. If Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has won eight times, I have won seven. I know the tricks you played while in Opposition.”

Responding, Deputy CM Shivakumar said: “We have resolved an issue that was pending for 25 years. The Scheduled Caste community is happy. I appeal to you to also be happy.” Ashoka then jibed that after the exit of K.N. Rajanna (a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah and former minister) from the Cabinet, Shivakumar had become more active and vibrant.

Speaker Khader noted that while the Opposition’s demand for a discussion was valid, the government’s refusal was also within its rights. He said the issue could be discussed the following morning, stressing that the Speaker’s decision was final. Protesting this, Ashoka announced a walkout.

Law Minister H.K. Patil accused the BJP of enacting a drama, adding that people across the state had welcomed the Congress government’s decision on internal reservation and were celebrating it.

