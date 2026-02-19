Demolition of 44 Maoist monuments decisive step towards eradicating LWE from Gadchiroli, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, February 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the security forces have successfully demolished the last 44 monuments erected as symbols of terror by Maoists in Gadchiroli district.

The Chief Minister said, "Demolition of 44 Maoist monuments marks a decisive step towards eradicating left-wing extremism from Gadchiroli. This action reflects the Maharashtra government's unwavering commitment to restore peace, strengthen security, and accelerate development in the region."

He summarised the action taken by the security forces as "Breaking the Symbols of Naxalism, Building the Foundations of Peace and Progress".

"I heartily congratulate the courageous police force of Gadchiroli for this. Their action is not limited to the removal of physical structures, but is a decisive victory for democracy over the mentality of fear that has been instilled in the minds of the people for many years," the Chief Minister added.

According to the government sources, these monuments were erected by the Maoists in remote and very remote areas, with the aim of creating terror among the local citizens and showing their presence.

However, the consistent and firm anti-Maoist policy of the state government has brought about a major change in the situation in Gadchiroli.

Security operations, surrender policy, development projects and the trust of the local people have increased.

In this context, a planned search and inspection operation was carried out by about 800 personnel in a joint operation of Gadchiroli Police Force, C-60 Commandos, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Squads.

After the inspection of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team, these 44 monuments in various forest areas were destroyed.

This anti-Maoist operation in Etapalli, Hedri, Bhamragad, Jimlagatta, Dhanora and Pendhari sub-divisions was carried out in particularly sensitive areas.

"Where symbols of terror stood earlier, now there is trust in the administration and hope of development."

"This operation is a symbol of the changing reality in Gadchiroli. This is a crucial stage in the transition from fear to trust, from violence to development," the government sources said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, at the recently held Advantage Vidarbha conference, emphasised that the Gadchiroli district is on the verge of becoming 100 per cent Maoist-free, aligning with the Union Home Ministry's national deadline of March 2026.

He declared that Gadchiroli is being developed as the "Green Steel Hub of India".

He claimed that the local steel ecosystem would eventually produce steel more affordably than China, transforming the district into a global supplier.

Following the historic surrender of high-ranking Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao (Bhupati) and 60 others in October 2025, Chief Minister Fadnavis described the event as the "beginning of the end" for the Maoist movement in Maharashtra.

He noted that North Gadchiroli is already Maoist-free, with only a few remnants left in the southern part of the district.

