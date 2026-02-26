Demography change in Assam is an 'alarming call': CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the changing demography of the state is an "alarming call" and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on safeguarding Assembly constituencies where protecting Assam's future remains a top priority.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the issue of demographic change has far-reaching implications for the state's social harmony, cultural identity and long-term development.

"Assam's changing demography is an alarming call. Keeping this in mind, the BJP will focus on safeguarding most Assembly constituencies where protecting Assam's future remains our priority," he added.

The Chief Minister underlined that the BJP's political strategy will be guided by the need to preserve the interests of indigenous communities while ensuring inclusive development for all sections of society.

He said the BJP-led state government has consistently taken steps to address concerns related to illegal immigration, land protection and cultural preservation.

Referring to the upcoming Jana Ashirwad Yatra of the BJP in Assam, CM Sarma said the outreach programme is not merely aimed at highlighting the achievements of the state government, but also at connecting directly with people across the state.

"The Jana Ashirwad Yatra of Assam BJP is not just about sharing the achievements of our government, but also about seeking the blessings of the people," he added.

He said that the yatra provides an opportunity for party leaders to listen to the aspirations and concerns of citizens at the grassroots level, helping shape policies and programmes in line with public expectations.

Chief Minister Sarma said the BJP government's initiatives in areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, employment generation and social welfare have laid a strong foundation for Assam's growth.

At the same time, he stressed that safeguarding the state's identity and demographic balance remains central to the party's vision.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that people of Assam would continue to support the BJP, acknowledging its efforts to ensure stability, development and protection of the state's interests.

"The trust and blessings of the people are our biggest strength. With their support, we are committed to building a secure, developed and culturally vibrant Assam," CM Sarma said.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is expected to cover several districts in the coming days, ahead of key political engagements in the state.

--IANS

tdr/khz