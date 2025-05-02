Democratic nations must unite to eradicate terrorism: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asserted that all democratic nations, bound by a shared commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law, will have to come together to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

His remarks came after terrorists attacked the popular tourist destination of Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, killing 26 tourists and injuring several others.

"He stressed that terrorism poses a profound global challenge that transcends national borders and threatens the very fabric of peaceful societies. He called for a collective and resolute response, grounded in mutual trust and respect for international norms, to effectively combat terrorism and uphold the values that define democratic societies," as per an official release.

Birla made these observations during his meeting with the Japanese Parliamentary Delegation, led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, at the Parliament House complex today.

"Nukaga Fukushiro strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Japan's steadfast support for India's fight against terrorism. Birla appreciated the leadership of Japan for expressing solidarity with India on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and emphasised that in the current global scenario, friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability," the release read.

Regarding the partnership between India and Japan in multilateral forums like QUAD, G20 and International Solar Alliance, Birla said we have common concerns and thoughts on regional and global issues. He further said that our relations based on mutual understanding are crucial for co-beneficial progress, peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In the changing context, he added that the friendship has now taken the form of strategic and global cooperation.

"Birla noted that the friendship between India and Japan is based on civilizational contacts, shared heritage of Buddhism and commitment to democratic values. He also expressed happiness that every year a large number of Japanese tourists and pilgrims visit India to go to places related to Buddhism, which promotes People to People Connect between the two countries," the release read.

Birla also welcomed the Japanese proposal to provide opportunities to more than 50,000 skilled Indian human resources in various sectors in Japan. He appreciated Japan for providing more opportunities to Indian students in the country and thanked Japan for its assurance of support in infrastructure development of India's North East region.

Noting that last year, India completed the golden journey of 75 years of the Constitution, Birla mentioned that the Constitution has played an important role in India's progress and development. Under the guidance of the Constitution, the country made large-scale socio-economic changes after independence and has kept public welfare at top priority, he added.

Referring to legislations like 'Disability Rights Act-2016' and 'The Transgender Persons Act, 2019', Birla opined that these laws have significantly contributed to connecting the last person of society to the mainstream. To increase the participation of women in our legislative process to build a modern, balanced and progressive society, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' has been passed, which provides for reservation of seats for women in the Union and State Legislatures, he informed the Delegation.

He also informed that the Indian Parliament has increased the use of Digital Technology and AI to improve transparency in its functioning, make it accessible to the public, and increase efficiency, which has yielded positive results. He expressed eagerness to share these experiences with the Parliament of Japan.

On this occasion, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Lok Sabha MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab, Deepender Singh Hooda and Kamaljeet Sehrawat were present. (ANI)

