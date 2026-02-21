Delivery boy killed by speeding car in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A delivery executive lost his life after being struck by a speeding car in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Read More

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. when a fast-moving car rammed into the motorcycle being ridden by the delivery boy. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the scene and began an investigation. The offending vehicle has been seized, and the accused driver has been taken into custody.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said that further investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is underway.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes close on the heels of another fatal road accident in the national Capital earlier this month near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a man was killed after an SUV allegedly driven by a minor without a licence collided head-on with his motorcycle.

Sahil Dhaneshra (23) died on February 3 after a Scorpio SUV, reportedly being driven by a 17-year-old, crashed into his motorcycle near the college.

Allegations raised by the victim's mother claimed that the minor was filming social media reels while speeding shortly before the collision.

The force of the crash also caused the SUV to hit a parked cab, leaving its driver seriously injured. The minor, who did not possess a valid driving licence, was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to an observation home.

He was subsequently granted interim bail on February 10 to allow him to appear for his Class 10 Board examinations.

Delhi Police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, the minor's father was detained and later released, with police indicating that he would be named in the chargesheet under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the probe established that the Scorpio was being driven by the minor at the time of the accident and that he did not hold a valid driving licence. Further investigation into the case is continuing.

--IANS

sd/rad