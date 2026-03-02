Delisted TN parties find place in DMK, AIADMK alliances amid legal battle with ECI

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Even as they wage a legal battle against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over their recent delisting, five political parties in Tamil Nadu have managed to secure space within the state’s two major electoral fronts ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election.

The ECI recently removed 42 unrecognised registered parties from its rolls for non-compliance with statutory norms, including failure to submit audited financial statements and not contesting elections under their registered names and symbols.

Tamil Nadu accounted for a significant share of these delisted outfits following the ECI orders issued in August and September 2025. Among the prominent parties affected are the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by John Pandian, and NR Dhanapalan’s Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

Despite losing their official registration status, leaders and cadres of these parties remain eligible to contest elections either as Independents or under the symbol of recognised political parties. This provision has enabled them to negotiate seats within the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The MMK has already secured two seats in the DMK front. Its president, M.H. Jawahirullah, asserted that the ECI’s decision would not prevent individuals from contesting elections. He confirmed that the party plans to move the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's verdict of upholding the Commission’s action.

Similarly, MJK and KMDK leaders are exploring legal remedies while continuing alliance discussions.

KMDK general secretary E.R. Eswaran said the party has appealed directly to the ECI seeking restoration of its status.

Sources indicated that candidates from MMK, MJK and KMDK are likely to contest under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

On the other hand, leaders such as John Pandian and N.R. Dhanapalan are expected to align with the AIADMK-led NDA and contest under an approved alliance symbol.

Meanwhile, smaller outfits are attempting to regain recognition. M.V. Sekar, founder of Gokula Makkal Katchi, said his party, which supported the DMK in the previous Assembly election, is now working to restore its registration.

The developments underline how electoral alliances in Tamil Nadu continue to accommodate smaller players, even amid regulatory scrutiny and legal uncertainty.

