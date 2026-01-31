Delighted that Patna Bird Sanctuary, Chhari-Dhand are Ramsar Sites: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his delight over the inclusion of Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat in the prestigious Ramsar sites list, highlighting India’s commitment to biodiversity and wetland conservation.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister said, “Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species.”

His post came in response to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who announced the Ramsar recognition of the two wetlands.

The Minister’s post noted, “With World Wetlands Day close by, I am delighted to announce that there are two new additions to India’s Ramsar growing network. Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat are the new entrants to the coveted Ramsar Sites list.”

The announcement highlighted that these wetlands provide crucial habitats for hundreds of migratory and resident bird species, in addition to mammals such as chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats, and desert foxes, along with several endangered avian species.

India’s Ramsar network, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has seen a remarkable expansion of over 276 per cent, increasing from 26 sites in 2014 to 98 currently. These designations reflect India’s strong commitment to environmental protection, wetland conservation, and biodiversity preservation.

Patna Bird Sanctuary and Chhari-Dhand are recognised not only for their ecological importance but also for the role they play in sustaining local livelihoods and supporting ecosystem services.

Officials noted that the international recognition is expected to boost conservation efforts in these regions, raising awareness about wetland protection among local communities.

Experts say the inclusion of these sites ahead of World Wetlands Day sends a strong signal about India’s proactive measures to safeguard its natural habitats and highlights the growing importance of wetlands in combating climate change and maintaining ecological balance.

The recognition adds to India’s expanding list of Ramsar wetlands, reaffirming the nation’s focus on sustainable development, habitat protection, and fostering environmental stewardship at both local and global levels.

