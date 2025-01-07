"Delhites will bring double-engine govt": BJP's Ranbir Gangwa on Delhi polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Delhi, following the announcement of the Delhi Assembly poll dates.

The BJP leader said that the party will form government in Delhi, just the way it formed governments in Maharashtra, Haryana and in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gangwa alleged that the corruption scandals surrounding Arvind Kejriwal and his party have led the people of Delhi to opt for a "double-engine" government in the national capital.

He also pointed out the significance of the poll dates, noting they coincide with the dates when the BJP secured its third consecutive victory in Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, Ranbir Gangwa said, "The dates for the Delhi Assembly polls were announced today. The atmosphere around shows that the BJP will form the government in Delhi. Just the way, the BJP formed the government in Haryana, Maharashtra, in the Lok Sabha polls earlier, it will form the government in Delhi as well."

"Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders were caught in corruption and that is why the people of Delhi have decided to bring a double-engine government in the national capital. The dates chosen by the ECI are also special because these are the same dates when BJP formed the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time," said Gangwa.



Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia also spoke to ANI on the election dates for the assembly polls and said, "AAP government will be removed by people, they have failed to deliver. BJP will get more than 52 seats and our government will be formed."

Earlier, Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda welcomed the Election Commission declaring dates of Delhi polls. He urged the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on providing quality services to make everyday life easier.

"I welcome the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Delhi Assembly Elections. Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. They are a medium to keep the country and the state advancing on the path of development and good governance. I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier," Nadda said in a post on X.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, the BJP government has been continuously working towards the comprehensive development of Delhi and will further our efforts to turn the dream of a 'Viksit Delhi' into a reality," he added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital. (ANI)

