Delhi's world-class transport to build ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM Rekha Gupta​

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the continuous expansion of the Delhi Metro network is leading the capital’s transport system into a new phase.​

Read More

While inspecting preparations at the venue of Sunday’s event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Metro projects, Chief Minister Gupta said the event will mark a significant step towards a faster, smoother, and environmentally friendly public transport system in Delhi.​

The Chief Minister added that these projects will not only provide greater convenience for commuters but will also help reduce the pressure on roads from private vehicles and strengthen efforts to control pollution.​

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that PM Modi will inaugurate two new Metro corridors, including the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur section (Pink Line) and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park section (Magenta Line).​

With the commencement of the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur corridor, the total length of the Pink Line will reach approximately 71.56 kilometres, giving Delhi the country’s first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’, she said.

​This will make travel between various parts of the capital faster and more convenient, while providing improved connectivity to areas in North-East and North-West Delhi, she said.​

The Chief Minister stated that the corridor from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park is an extension of the Magenta Line, and with its commencement, the total length of this line will reach approximately 49 kilometres.

​“Through this corridor, several residential and commercial areas will be better integrated with the Metro network, ensuring seamless and timely travel for commuters,” she said in a statement.​

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase-V (A) of the Metro network.​

These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the corridor from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the corridor from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, she said.​

Upon completion, these projects will significantly enhance connectivity between Delhi’s administrative, commercial, and residential areas, while also ensuring faster and more direct Metro access to the airport, she said.​

The Chief Minister said that these projects will greatly benefit not only Delhi but also cities across the NCR.​

Residents of Faridabad and Ballabhgarh can reach Tughlakabad via the Violet Line, then travel directly to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 via the Golden Line. Similarly, commuters from Noida will be able to reach Kalindi Kunj via the Magenta Line, then travel conveniently to the airport and various areas of South Delhi via the Golden Line, she said.​

She added that Rs 2,929 crore has been allocated in this year’s budget specifically to accelerate Delhi Metro projects.​

Chief Minister Gupta stated that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the development of a modern and integrated transport system across the country.​

His vision is to create a public transport network that is shared, accessible, convenient, congestion-free, clean, and technologically advanced.​

In line with this vision, the Metro network in Delhi is being continuously expanded to provide the capital with a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system, thereby strengthening the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.​

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government aims to make the Metro network so extensive and robust that citizens across the capital have access to reliable public transport up to the last mile.​

She noted that improved public transport will reduce people’s reliance on private vehicles, thereby easing traffic congestion and curbing pollution.

She added that the Delhi government is working in close coordination with the Central Government to further strengthen the public transport network, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.​

--IANS

rch/dan