Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’; change in weather conditions as temperatures rise

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The air quality in the Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 267, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Residents across the region are also witnessing a noticeable change in weather conditions, with many experiencing unusual warmth in the month of February.

Read More

As per CPCB data, several areas recorded ‘very poor’ AQI levels. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 317, Ashok Vihar 328, Bawana 333, Chandni Chowk 291, DTU 283, Dwarka Sector-8 252, IIT Delhi 228, ITO 277, Jahangirpuri 314, Mundka 357, Narela 344, North Campus 234, Rohini 335, Wazirpur 339, and IGI Airport (T3) recorded 192.

In the neighbouring region of Noida, air quality also remained poor at multiple locations. Noida Sector-125 recorded an AQI of 307, Sector-62 stood at 224, Sector-1 at 236, and Sector-116 at 263.

According to the AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that on February 10, Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 10 degrees Celsius. Mist is likely to prevail during the morning hours. The weather department also noted that there is unlikely to be any significant change in weather conditions between February 11 and 15.

On February 11, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, with mist in the morning. Similar conditions may continue on February 12, when temperatures could range between 23 and 11 degrees Celsius. On February 13, the maximum is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 11 degrees Celsius.

The warming trend is likely to continue towards the weekend. On February 14, the maximum temperature may reach 25 degrees Celsius, with the minimum staying near 11 degrees Celsius. By February 15, the city could see a daytime temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may rise slightly to 12 degrees Celsius. Mist is expected to persist for all these days, and no weather warnings have been issued so far.

According to broader weather forecasts, around 90 per cent of the country is expected to experience dry weather, with limited precipitation likely only in mountainous regions. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may witness light snowfall at isolated locations, while most plains areas are expected to remain rain-free.

In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, skies are likely to remain mostly clear, though thin high-altitude clouds may be visible. Rain is not expected, though a few isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Bihar’s Terai region may witness very light drizzle, with chances remaining low.

--IANS

jk/dpb