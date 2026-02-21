Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category, IMD predicts clear skies; maximum temp to hover around 28 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the 'poor’ category on Saturday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a mainly clear sky accompanied by morning mist. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed varying AQI levels across monitoring stations in the national Capital.

Anand Vihar recorded 244, Aya Nagar 138, Bawana 219, Chandni Chowk 246, DTU 189, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 222, IIT Delhi 144, ITO 165, Jahangirpuri 241, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 228, Mandir Marg 149, Mundka 239, Nehru Nagar 250, Okhla Phase-2 214, Pusa 216, RK Puram 243, Sonia Vihar 223, and Wazirpur 222.

The 24-hour average AQI stood at 210 at 4 p.m. on Friday, marginally higher than Thursday’s reading of 208 recorded at the same time. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Friday was 12.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category until Monday. Thereafter, it may fluctuate between the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

Delhi’s weather has left residents experiencing contrasting conditions, with chilly mornings gradually giving way to warmer afternoons nearing 30 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature reached 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The weather department has indicated that similar conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with clear skies and light morning mist. Although no extreme weather events are anticipated, early-hour visibility may be slightly affected due to mist.

Sunny afternoons have brought some relief following the recent cold spell, and many residents are welcoming the gradual shift toward warmer days across the capital.

