Delhi’s air quality remains poor, warm February days raise concerns

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Delhi’s air quality continued to remain a concern on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the ‘poor’ category, even as the national capital woke up to a cool and hazy morning with clear skies and a light breeze. The morning temperature settled at around 14 degrees Celsius, offering brief relief before warmer conditions set in later in the day.

Read More

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations reported varying AQI levels across the city. Anand Vihar recorded 280, North Campus 258, Wazirpur 238, Jahangirpuri 230, Dwarka Sector-8 228, Mundka 219, R K Puram 218, Bawana 213, Chandni Chowk 203, Ashok Vihar 192, Narela 184, and Sonia Vihar 178 -- all ranging from moderate to poor categories. Meanwhile, relatively better readings were observed at DTU (145), IIT Delhi (147), Mandir Marg (138), and Pusa (136).

Health experts have advised residents, especially those with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor activities during the early morning hours when pollution levels and mist are at their peak.

Despite the cool start, Delhi is witnessing unusually warm weather for February. Afternoon temperatures have been climbing steadily, making the days feel more like early April. Prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours has become uncomfortable, though mornings and late evenings continue to carry a mild chill.

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.6 degrees Celsius. A light breeze throughout the day provided a slight respite from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mostly clear skies over Delhi-NCR for the coming days, with no significant change in temperature. Between February 28 and March 4, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also warned of two weak Western Disturbances that may bring light rain and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region from February 26-28 and again from March 2-3. Increased cloud cover is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, with light precipitation likely in higher-altitude areas.

--IANS

jk/dpb