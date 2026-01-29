Delhi’s air quality remains poor; IMD issues yellow alert for fog

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with several monitoring stations recording levels above 300, indicating deteriorating air conditions in parts of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), areas such as Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 334, Jahangirpuri 337, Chandni Chowk 312, Rohini 311, Patparganj 306 and Dwarka Sector-8 317, placing them in the ‘very poor’ range. Other locations, including Bawana (288), Burari Crossing (264), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (282), Narela (244), North Campus, Delhi University (260) and IIT Delhi (210), also recorded ‘poor’ air quality levels.

As per the AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. Despite some marginal improvement compared to earlier days, pollution levels remain a concern for residents, especially vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of moderate fog at many places across Delhi. The weather department said shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours over the next six days, except on January 31 and February 1. Moderate fog has also been forecast for January 29, 30 and 31. At present, no severe weather warning has been issued.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may dip to 7 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy throughout the week. There is also a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on the night of January 31. One or two spells of light rain are expected on February 1 as well.

The IMD noted that Saturday and Sunday may witness light rain along with gusty winds, which could lead to a temporary drop in temperature. Post February 1, the mercury is expected to rise gradually, with minimum temperatures climbing to around 13 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

In a related development, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22, citing improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends. Officials said strong winds and rainfall have helped reduce the accumulation of pollution particles, leading to partial improvement.

However, health experts have advised residents to continue taking precautions, including wearing masks while stepping out, to avoid direct exposure to polluted air.

