Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘Poor’ category, Rohini records highest AQI at 372

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi’s air quality fell into the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with Rohini recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Residents woke up to a misty and unusually warm morning, as pollution levels continued to remain a concern across several parts of the national Capital.

Read More

As per CPCB data, several monitoring stations reported alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded 332, Ashok Vihar 237, Bawana 244, Chandni Chowk 276, DTU 193, Dwarka Sector-8 303, IGI Airport 229, IIT Delhi 190, ITO 126, Narela 229, Nehru Nagar 246, Patparganj 230, Pusa 209, Rohini 372, Shadipur 311, Vivek Vihar 232, and Wazirpur 297.

This comes a day after Delhi had witnessed relatively better air quality. On Friday, the overall AQI stood at 186 at 9 a.m., placing the city in the ‘moderate’ category. Out of the 39 monitoring stations across the city, 24 recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ range, while 14 stations reported ‘poor’ levels. Data from the ITO monitoring station was unavailable at that time.

Despite intermittent improvements, February has largely remained polluted. The capital recorded 20 ‘poor’ air quality days and two ‘very poor’ days this month. According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi has registered its poorest February air quality in three years, with the average AQI reaching 234 till February 26.

The data showed that February 2026 has been the worst since 2023, when the monthly average AQI was 237. In comparison, the average AQI in February stood at 218 in 2024 and 214 in 2025, while it was 225 in 2022.

In addition to high pollution levels, this February has also been the warmest in the past three years. The mean maximum temperature for the month was 27 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degrees above the long-period average of 24.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the mercury settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, marking the warmest day of the season so far.

Experts attributed the warmer conditions to the absence of active western disturbances, resulting in clear skies and higher daytime temperatures. The city recorded only 0.5 mm of very light rainfall this month against the normal 21.3 mm. With no significant rainfall activity, pollutants remained suspended in the atmosphere.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies, turning partly cloudy by afternoon, with mist likely at night. While mornings and evenings remain relatively pleasant, rising daytime temperatures indicate an early transition to pre-summer conditions across the National Capital Region.

--IANS

jk/rad