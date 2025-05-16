Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category with average AQI at 305; Wazirpur, Mundka soar above 400

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi’s air quality on Friday morning slipped into the “very poor” category with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 305 and Wazirpur and Mundka seeing levels soar to 422 and 419 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The decline follows a spell of dust-laden winds and worsening atmospheric conditions that have gripped the National Capital Region (NCR) pre-monsoon.

According to CPCB data, several NCR cities mirrored Delhi’s poor air quality. Gurugram registered an AQI of 294, Faridabad 288, Ghaziabad 283, Greater Noida 256, and Noida 289, all falling within the “poor” to “very poor” range.

Within Delhi itself, alarming levels of pollution were recorded in multiple localities. The worst-hit areas were Wazirpur and Mundka, where AQI levels soared to 422 and 419 respectively, entering the “severe” category. A total of 21 areas in the national Capital saw AQI readings between 300 and 400, marking widespread air quality distress.

Prominent locations like Anand Vihar (362), DTU (365), Dwarka Sector 8 (388), Jahangirpuri (353), Siri Fort (355), and Ashok Vihar (328) were among those recording critically high pollution levels.

Meanwhile, 12 other areas, including Bawana (289), Lodhi Road (277), IGIA (240), Najafgarh (271), RK Puram (265), and Burari Crossing (243), reported AQI figures in the “poor” category, ranging between 200 and 300.

The deterioration in air quality has been partly attributed to a sudden dust surge and gusty winds that swept across the city on Wednesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a cloud mass moving over the region triggered strong winds at speeds of 30–40 km/h, particularly in the Palam area. These winds stirred up fine dust particles, reducing air quality and visibility across Delhi.

A senior IMD official noted that visibility levels plummeted from 4,500 metres to just 1,200 metres in less than two hours. As thick haze covered the city on Thursday morning, residents woke up to reduced visibility and a noticeable drop in air quality.

Authorities have advised people, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to avoid outdoor exposure and use protective gear when stepping out.

--IANS

rs/rad