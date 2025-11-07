Delhi zoo to reopen tomorrow after 2-month closure due to infection

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The National Zoological Park (NZP) would reopen for visitors on Saturday ending a two-month break forced by the outbreak of influenza in an enclosure, an official said on Friday.

The Delhi Zoo official informed that usual safety and preventive measures shall be followed after its re-opening for visitors.

The NZP was closed for visitors on August 30, 2025, after the report of positive case of avian influenza virus in water bird aviary on August 28, said the official in a statement.

All prescribed bio-safety and surveillance guidelines issued by the competent authorities were followed thereafter, it said.

Guidelines under chapter 6 of ‘Action taken for preparedness, control and containment of Avian Influenza (revised 2021)’ issued by Union Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying were strictly followed during the closure period.

Sampling was repeated after every 15 days for four times and all the samples from last positive case were found negative as per report of National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The Delhi zoo is home to approximately 1,350 animals from around 130 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles from both India and around the world.

Some of its star attractions include the Royal Bengal Tiger (including white tigers), Asiatic Lion, Indian Rhinoceros, elephants, jaguars, and a variety of deer species like the brow-antlered deer (Sangai).

The zoo's layout follows the Carl Hagenbeck method, featuring large, open, moated enclosures with natural barriers and dense vegetation, which allows animals to live in environments that closely resemble their natural habitats, offering visitors unobstructed views.

The park is designed with walking trails that are accessible for people using wheelchairs. Battery-operated vehicles (trolleys) are available for hire, which is helpful for the elderly or those who prefer not to walk the extensive grounds. Wheelchairs are also provided free of cost for physically challenged visitors.

Beyond the animal exhibits, the park spans 176 acres and features over 200 varieties of trees and a wide array of plants, providing a green oasis in the heart of the city. The zoo serves as an educational resource, offering guided tours, workshops, and a library to raise public awareness about wildlife protection and conservation efforts.

--IANS

rch/pgh