Delhi women bike rally celebrates empowerment, unity on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) To celebrate International Women’s Day and promote the spirit of women’s empowerment, an all-women bike rally was organised in Delhi on Sunday with enthusiastic participation from female riders across the city.

The event focused on "Confidence in Motion" and features the theme: "Driving Force of Delhi".

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with several political leaders and public representatives who joined the rally to encourage women riders and highlight the growing role of women in the nation’s progress.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta welcomed the Lok Sabha Speaker and thanked him for encouraging women participants on the special occasion. She said, “Respected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has come here today to encourage all of us and to extend his good wishes to all the sisters of Delhi.”

Speaking about the significance of the rally, the Chief Minister emphasised that such initiatives symbolise the progress of women in the country. “NBT organised this bike rally as a tribute to women’s empowerment. This is not just a bike rally but depicts how India is progressing in every sector while taking women along in that progress. On International Women’s Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to every woman and to everyone,” she said.

Several leaders from different political parties also took part in the rally and interacted with participants.

Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed happiness at seeing women confidently riding bikes and symbolically taking charge of their lives. She said, “Today, on the occasion of Women’s Day, I got the opportunity to participate in a bike rally here. I feel very happy to see so many women riding bikes, taking control of the steering wheel of their own lives and moving forward toward the progress of the nation.”

Bansuri Swaraj also extended greetings to women across the country and spoke about the importance of women-led development. “First of all, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on International Women’s Day to the women of my country. Due to the continuous efforts of our respected PM Narendra Modi, India is not only talking about women’s empowerment but is also laying the foundation of a developed India with the resolve of empowering the nation under the leadership of women,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat congratulated all the participants and acknowledged the support of families who encourage women to step forward. “Many congratulations to all the sisters on this special day. The male members of our families who are present here also deserve a warm greeting. My greetings and best wishes to all the participants who have come here,” she said.

NDMC Vice Chairperson, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, said the rally reflects the vision of empowering women across the country. “Women’s empowerment, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is both a thought and a commitment. Here, we can clearly see that this commitment is turning into achievement,” he said.

Participants in the rally also shared their excitement and motivation.

One of the women bikers said, “A woman represents enthusiasm, progress, and determination. Along with every core rider, all the other women should also motivate themselves. This rally is a source of motivation that we are carrying forward, especially for those who are sitting at home and will feel inspired by us and eventually join us.”

The NBT All Women Bike Rally turned into a vibrant celebration of courage, independence, and unity, showcasing the increasing confidence of women riders and sending a strong message of empowerment on International Women’s Day.

