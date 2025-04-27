Delhi: With 56% votes counted, ABVP leads JNUSU Central Panel race

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): With around 56 per cent of the votes counted, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) maintained a strong lead across all key posts as counting continued on Sunday for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25.

By 6:30 pm on Sunday, with 3,125 out of about 5,500 votes counted, ABVP candidates were ahead for all four central panel positions. For President, Shiksha Swaraj (ABVP) led with 922 votes, followed by Nitish Kumar (AISA-DSF) with 846 and Tayyba with 417. For Vice-President, Nittu Gautam (ABVP) was leading with 823 votes, while Manisha had 659 and Rawani 555. Kunal Rai (ABVP) led for General Secretary with 976 votes, ahead of Munteha with 738 and Yari with 662. For Joint Secretary, Vaibhav Meena (ABVP) was ahead with 1,001 votes, with Naresh at 744 and Nigam at 614.

Earlier in the day, ABVP had taken an early lead after around 2,475 votes were counted by 1 pm.

Polling for the JNUSU elections concluded on Friday with a turnout of nearly 70 per cent, as approximately 5,500 students cast their votes out of 7,906 eligible voters.

In the councillor elections, ABVP has already secured 23 out of 42 seats across various schools and special centres, including a clean sweep in the School of Engineering and significant wins in the Schools of Social Sciences, International Studies, and Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

The 2024-25 elections saw a four-cornered contest, with AISA aligning with the Democratic Students' Front (DSF), while ABVP and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance fielded full panels.

The elections, initially scheduled for April 18, were postponed due to incidents of campus violence, with polling eventually taking place on April 25 after court and administrative intervention.

Counting began on April 27, and final results are expected later tonight. (ANI)

