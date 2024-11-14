Delhi Waqf Board case: ED moves HC against Amanatullah Khan's release on bail by trail court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the trial court's decision to release Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on bail in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

This case involves alleged money laundering related to the purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crore connected to "irregularities" in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The matter was mentioned before the HC bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru also comprising Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, for urgent hearing. The court agreed to list the case for Monday but declined to hear it immediately.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain represented the Enforcement Directorate and mentioned the matter.

Earlier in the day, directing that Khan be released on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, Special Judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court said that there was "sufficient evidence" to proceed against him but "no prosecution sanction had been obtained."

The court also declined to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed against him and ordered his release on a bond of Rs 1 lakh, with a like amount for surety.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 29, naming Amanatullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui. Khan was arrested on September 2, while Siddiqui was charged without arrest.

The court acknowledged the presence of sufficient evidence against Khan but ruled that, without the required sanction for prosecution, it could not proceed with the case. In contrast, the court found no evidence against Mariam Siddiqui and discharged her from the case.

On Wednesday, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on whether to take cognizance of the ED's supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The chargesheet names Amanatullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui. The Judge Jitendra Singh set November 14 to announce his decision regarding cognizance.

During the hearing, the ED informed the court that proceeds of crime were used to purchase a Rs 36 crore property in Okhla, allegedly under Khan's direction, with Rs 27 crore paid in cash. The ED linked the transaction to Khan through a diary and WhatsApp messages that mention his involvement, including a message saying, "Netaji ko paisa pahuncha diya," which matched the timing of the financial transaction.

The ED also claimed that Khan, who served as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board from 2016 to 2023, tampered with his mobile phone during a search on October 10, 2023, deleting critical data from the device.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments made during his tenure at the Delhi Waqf Board. The ED's 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named Mariam Siddiqui as an accused, although she was not arrested.

—ANI