Delhi: Wanted criminal involved in 12 cases arrested

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Southern Range of the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in at least a dozen criminal cases, including kidnapping, rape and attempt to murder, who had been evading arrest for a long time, officials said on Saturday.

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According to police, the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case registered at Jaitpur police station in 2020.

The accused has been identified as Harish alias Harsh Gupta alias Yadvender alias KD alias Kalu alias Harsh alias Yash Gupta alias Hars, 39, a resident of Badarpur in southeast Delhi.

Police said a dedicated team comprising ASI Vijumon, Head Constable Arvind, Head Constable Charan Singh, Woman Head Constable Jyothi and Woman Constable Poonam was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Pal Dahiya and under the overall supervision of ACP V.K.P.S. Yadav to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Acting on specific secret information on March 13, the police team conducted a raid near Vidya Memorial School in the Molar Band Extension area of Badarpur.

“With swift action and strategic planning, the team successfully apprehended the accused, who had been absconding to evade arrest and legal proceedings,” a police officer said.

Police said the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 369/2020 under Sections 25/54 of the Arms Act registered at Jaitpur police station.

Further verification revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least 12 criminal cases registered at different police stations in Delhi.

His criminal record includes serious offences such as kidnapping, rape, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, theft and forgery, among other crimes.

Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

--IANS

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