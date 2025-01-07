"Delhi waiting to remove AAPda from power": BJP's Satish Upadhyay confident of replacing AAP in assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): As the Election Commission announced February 5 as the voting date for the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, expressed gratitude to the Commission and assured that the people of Delhi are eager to replace the "corrupt" AAP government from the national capital.



Speaking to ANI, Satish Upadhyay said, "We thank the Election Commission for announcing the date. The people of Delhi are waiting to remove the corrupt AAP government and the BJP government will definitely be formed."

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took a dig at the AAP government in the state and said, "The people of Delhi have decided and made up its mind to choose development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove AAPda from Delhi."

"The ECI has announced the dates and exposed the lies, propaganda, strategy that was brewing against the polling body, ECMs and voting percentage. We are assured that the we (BJP) will go to the public and put forth out welfare schemes in front of them. The public will vote against the corruption, pollution, poor roads and the 50 crore Sheesh Mahal in the national capital and will vote for the BJP," said Bhandari.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also spoke to ANI on the announcement of the poll dates and said, "I thank the Election Commission for announcing the dates. February 5 and 8 are important dates. Delhites have made a mind to remove the AAPda from the government. This is an AAPda of corruption, Yamuna pollution, the public has made its mind to remove it from power."

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress and AAP for levelling allegations over the EVMs and the polling body and said, "Attacking and blaming the EVM and Election Commission is just an excuse, Rahul Gandhi wants to only save the party from losing. That is why they think that the EVMs and polling body are okay in Wayanad, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, but then in Maharashtra and Haryana they have issues. If Congress is bade miyan, then AAP is the chote miyan. They always insult the constitutional positions, it has become their habit."

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that with full strength and enthusiasm, AAP workers are ready for the polls.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"The date of the election has been announced. All the workers are ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. You are our biggest strength. This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal wrote on X.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The final voter list published on January 6, 2025 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

As the elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign. The BJP candidates have targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case and expressed confidence in forming the next government with a "double engine" administration.

The BJP has accused the AAP leaders of corruption and misgovernance while the AAP, which is aiming to come to power for the third consecutive time, is focusing on highlighting its achievements in the education and health sector.

In the race for the New Delhi seat, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, to challenge Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress has also entered the fray with Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, from the same seat.

The BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi CM Atishi in the Kalkaji seat while the Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

