'Delhi turning Tirangamay', Minister Ashish Sood flags off ‘Tiranga Run’ ahead of I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a spirited display of patriotism and youth energy, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the grand ‘Tiranga Run’ from Thyagraj Stadium on Sunday morning.

The event, organised by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, witnessed the participation of 7,900 students and youth who ran from Thyagraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, holding the Tricolour high in honour of India’s freedom fighters and martyrs.

The event was held under the umbrella of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a flagship initiative of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, to instil a sense of personal connection with the national flag and deepen patriotic engagement among citizens.

Flagging off the run, Minister Sood stated, “Ahead of the country’s 79th Independence Day, 7,900 youth carrying the Tiranga in their hands began the run from Thyagraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, where they will pay tribute to the martyrs. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is turning Tirangamay.”

He further announced upcoming activities under the campaign: “In the coming days, Delhi’s daughters will take to the streets on bicycles, proudly carrying the national flag. All those present here today are offering their heartfelt tribute and respect to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for our country.”

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aims to make the act of hoisting the flag not just a ceremonial tradition but a deeply personal and symbolic gesture of national unity.

By encouraging citizens to bring the flag into their homes, the initiative fosters a stronger emotional bond with the Tiranga, transforming the national celebration into a truly people-led movement.

India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, marking the day when it gained freedom from the British in 1947. The main function is held at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour.

