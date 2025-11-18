Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for martyrdom day celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday announced traffic arrangements and diversions in view of the event marking the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji at Red Fort from November 19 to 25.

An official said that a large public gathering and VVIP movement are expected during the week-long celebrations.

He said that the traffic restrictions would be implemented on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg.

“Diversions are possible from Delhi Gate Chowk, Chhata Rail Chowk, GPO Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, and Hanuman Mandir crossing between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily,” the traffic official said.

He further pointed out that during this period, buses and commercial vehicles coming from Delhi Gate and Chhata Rail Chowk might be diverted towards Ring Road.

The official said that the stretches to avoid include Ring Road from Rajghat to Chandgiram Akhara, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Boulevard Road.

“Commuters are advised to take alternative routes through Rani Jhansi Road, Salim Garh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and Pusta Road,” he said.

The official said that the visitors’ parking facilities are designated at Parade Ground Parking, ASI Parking at Red Fort (Nishad Raj Marg and Angoori Bagh Road), Dangal Maidan Parking, Omaxe Mall Parking, Church Mission Road Parking, service road near Shanti Van crossing.

He added that the authorities have called for public preference for Metro and public transport, avoiding roadside parking, and following the rules of traffic for smooth movement and safety.

