Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Former PM Manmohan Singh's State Funeral on December 28

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, scheduled for Saturday.

The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion.

"The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Man Mohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.

According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.

Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7.00 am onwards, likely till 3.00 pm.

The advisory advises people to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches, as well as the area where the procession will take place.

Commuters going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route.

It is also recommended to use public transport to reduce road congestion. Vehicles should only be parked in designated parking lots; roadside parking should be avoided as it obstructs the normal flow of traffic.

In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, the public is urged to report it to the Police, they added.

The last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh are to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the MHA stated.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)