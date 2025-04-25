Delhi Traders Association holds march against Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday called for a 'trade bandh' march in the national capital to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed several lives.

Markets across the national capital will remain shut as traders pay tribute to the victims and show solidarity with the government's stance against terrorism.

Protesters are raising anti-Pakistan slogans, condemning Pakistan.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Secretary General of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal, is leading the Delhi Traders' protest march as part of the trade bandh.

Protests have been taking place across the entire country as citizens condemn the attack.

BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening against the terror attack.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, who was also present during the protest, condemned the incident, saying that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism in all forms.

In Anantnag, students of the Government Degree College for Women marched through the town and condemned the attack.

In Chandigarh, people gathered to protest against the incident, holding placards and calling for justice.

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a candlelight march was organised to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In Delhi, members of the Khan Market Trade Association held a similar march, with candles lit in memory of the deceased.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders and workers participated in a candlelight march. BJP MP and state party president VD Sharma also attended.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

