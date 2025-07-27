Delhi to soon get logistics policy to ease traffic, clean air: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Delhi government is preparing to launch its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, with the draft outlining measures to decongest Delhi, reduce pollution and improve trade efficiency, an official said on Sunday.

The government is exploring dedicated logistics hubs, green freight corridors, and technology-driven solutions — initiatives that promise to ease traffic, cut emissions, and boost the ease of doing business.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the absence of a comprehensive warehousing policy in the past has severely impacted Delhi’s environment and economy.

“For years, the national capital suffered from clogged roads, chaotic freight movement, and rising pollution because the previous government failed to act. Traders were left to struggle with outdated systems. Our government is correcting this through a forward-looking policy that will create dedicated logistics hubs, reduce emissions, and ease business operations,” he said.

Delhi currently handles 10 lakh tonnes of freight per day through 1.93 lakh vehicles, 21 per cent of which pass through traffic. The largest share is carried by trucks transporting building materials (4,132 vehicles/day), textiles (3,995), fruits and vegetables (2,569), and food products (2,468), while even pharmaceuticals (559) and automobiles (588) contribute to congestion.

Without proper warehousing zones, these vehicles enter city interiors, clogging major routes and worsening pollution, said an official statement.

Sirsa said the draft policy proposes relocating warehouses to the periphery and shifting last-mile deliveries to electric and CNG vehicles. These measures will cut vehicular emissions and reduce congestion at hotspots like Azadpur, Ghazipur, Naraina, and Karol Bagh.

The upcoming policy is structured around 16 key action points, which collectively aim to overhaul Delhi’s logistics landscape. Among the major initiatives are: 24/7 operations for logistics parks through amendments to the Model Shops Act; digital delivery management to optimise truck movement and reduce peak-hour traffic; and creation of designated commercial parking areas with loading bays under the PPP model.

The draft also talks about the development of Urban Consolidation and Logistics Distribution Centres (UCLDCs) to consolidate cargo and shift last-mile delivery to clean fuel vehicles.

Sirsa said the draft policy also proposes merging trade and establishment licences to cut red tape for warehousing businesses.

These action points will directly address bottlenecks, from truck parking shortages to outdated freight handling systems, making Delhi’s supply chain more efficient and environmentally sustainable, he said.

The draft policy also outlines a comprehensive set of subsidies to support industry players and encourage sustainable practices.

These include land lease discounts to incentivise traders relocating warehouses from congested city centres, subsidies for technology adoption, and financial support for upgrading cold chains and storage facilities, added Sirsa.

