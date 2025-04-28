Delhi to replace diesel vehicles in forest areas with electric vehicles to protect wildlife and curb pollution

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): In a major step toward protecting Delhi's forest reserves and promoting a cleaner environment, Minister of Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed the complete replacement of all diesel and internal combustion engine vehicles operated by the Forest Department with Electric Vehicles (EVs) within 60 days, Office of the Minister of Environment, Forest & Wildlife Government of NCT of Delhi said in a press release.

In the move, the Minister highlighted the urgent need to minimize pollution in forest areas and safeguard wildlife.

The Forest Department has been instructed to conducminimiseiled vehicle study and submit a transition plan within seven days. Furthermore, with immediate effect, the entry of all non-essential, non-electric vehicles -- both government and private -- into Delhi's forest and protected areas has been prohibited.

Delhi's forests deserve quiet, clean mobility, not smoke and noise," stated Minister Sirsa.

This important move forms a part of a broader, strategic push by the Delhi Government to combat pollution and enhance green infrastructure.

"A greener Delhi with clean air is not a distant dream -- it is our living commitment. By embracing clean technologies and nurturing our forests, we are shaping a healthier, stronger future for every citizen of Delhi."

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is working relentlessly to build an environment-friendly and sustainable Delhi.

As part of this commitment, Rs 506 crore has been allocated in the budget to the Environment and Forest Departments to strengthen environmental monitoring, implement pollution control projects, and protect biodiversity. A massive greening initiative to plant around 70 lakh saplings across the city will also be undertaken, aimed at increasing Delhi's green cover, improving air quality, and promoting urban biodiversity. (ANI)

