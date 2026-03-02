Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta shares insights on legislative functioning with students

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday interacted with students of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) and shared nuances of legislative functioning and governance.

Addressing the students, the Speaker emphasised that the strength of a democracy lies not just in its laws, but in the ethical grounding of those who choose to serve the nation.

​“Power is not a privilege, but a sacred public trust that must be wielded for the progress of the last citizen,” said Gupta.

He urged the students to view their roles as future architects of India’s destiny with a sense of deep responsibility and humility.

​The visit, organised as part of IIDL’s structured field study to the national capital, provided students with a rare, first-hand exposure to the nuances of legislative functioning and governance.

The Speaker lauded the initiative by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, noting that institutions dedicated to training youth in democratic leadership are essential for the health of the republic.

He pointed out that while academic theory provides a foundation, the true essence of democracy must be experienced within its institutions to understand the complexities of public policy and administration.

​Gupta underscored the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' stating that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation is not merely an economic goal but a commitment to inclusive and transparent governance.

He highlighted that a developed India requires leaders who possess the courage to make informed decisions in the national interest and the integrity to uphold constitutional values.

The Speaker stressed that the pillars of a prosperous nation are built on the collective efforts of responsible legislators, efficient administrators, and an engaged citizenry.

​Reflecting on his role as the Speaker, Gupta shared insights into the daily workings of the Assembly, where debate, deliberation, and rigorous scrutiny serve as the bedrock of democracy.

He explained that the legislative process is a vital tool for ensuring that every government decision mirrors the aspirations of the people. He encouraged the students to observe how discipline and mutual respect within the House are fundamental to strengthening the democratic fabric of the country.

​Addressing the diverse group of aspiring politicians, civil servants, and policy thinkers, the Speaker issued a stirring call to action for the younger generation. He remarked that the India of tomorrow depends on leaders who place the nation above self and duty above convenience.

He emphasised that as technology and the economy advance, they must be guided by human sensitivity and a steadfast commitment to ethical leadership, ensuring that progress does not leave anyone behind.

