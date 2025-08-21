Delhi Speaker to share agenda of key conference to be held on Aug 24-25

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta is expected to share on Friday details about discussions on the role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle planned during the All India Speakers’ Conference scheduled on August 24–25, an official said.

The Speaker will also shed light on social reforms and Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency that may be discussed at the event, said an official from the Assembly secretariat.

On Thursday, Gupta reviewed the preparations and security for the All India Speakers’ Conference scheduled on 24–25 August 2025 with Delhi Police officials.

The meeting on Thursday was attended by Special CP Traffic K. Jagdishan; Special CP Security Jaspal Singh; DCP Security Manasvi Jain; Joint CP North and Central Madhur Verma along with other key senior officials of the Delhi government.

During the meeting, the Delhi Police assured Gupta that foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the event and that no lapses will be allowed at any stage.

The Commissioner also shared several key suggestions for ensuring smooth operations and protocol management.

Gupta said the event, to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will feature an exhibition, discussion and screening of a specially commissioned documentary celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel’s role in the making of the Constitution and parliamentary institutions, his life, parliamentary contributions, and role in India’s freedom movement.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India,” he said.

The thematic sessions will include: The role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.

The Speaker stated that 32 Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies, and Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of State Legislative Councils from across the nation, have confirmed their participation.

--IANS

rch/pgh