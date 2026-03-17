Delhi Speaker seeks L-G’s help to install audible signals at traffic lights for Divyangjan​

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, urging him to consider a proposal to install audible signals at traffic lights across the national capital to ensure the safety of Divyangjan and senior citizens, an official said on Tuesday.​

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Gupta said such a facility will be a step toward making Delhi’s urban infrastructure more inclusive.​

“By implementing these measures, Delhi can significantly reduce road accidents and move toward becoming a truly inclusive smart city that caters to all its residents regardless of their physical abilities,” he said.​

Citing alarming data from the Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Gupta highlighted that nearly 60 lakh people in Delhi suffer from various vision impairments.​

With an estimated 12 to 18 lakh people living with significant low vision, many of whom are senior citizens, the Speaker emphasised that current traffic systems are inadequate for those who cannot rely on visual cues to cross busy roads at traffic lights.​

The letter stressed that the lack of accessible crossing aids poses a constant risk of accidents and limits the mobility of a large section of the population, according to an official statement.​

The Speaker pointed to successful international models in which sound-based cues, such as beeps or ticking tones, are standard features at intersections.​

He noted that countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, France, Sweden, Brazil, and Australia have successfully integrated these systems to improve pedestrian mobility.​

Gupta specifically mentioned the use of "melodic" or bird-like sounds, as seen in Japan, which help pedestrians easily recognise when it is safe to cross, thereby creating a more empathetic and user-friendly urban environment.​

The Speaker underlined that installing audible signals at major traffic intersections is not just a technical upgrade but a necessity for human dignity and safety.​

The Speaker requested the L-G to examine the proposal and expedite the implementation on a priority basis to transform Delhi's roads into a safer space for every citizen.​

--IANS

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