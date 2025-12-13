Delhi Speaker inaugurates legal help, dispute mediation centre in Rohini

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Saturday that dialogue and counselling can resolve disputes before they turn into conflicts, and sensitive family matters should be addressed through understanding rather than confrontation.

Inaugurating a ‘Legal Help Service Centre’ in his Rohini Assembly constituency, Gupta said the initiative being launched today responds to the real and pressing needs of society.

The Speaker informed that the Legal Help Service Centre and the existing Family Counselling Centre (FCC) would function regularly, with special counselling sessions held every Saturday.

He observed that the atmosphere of a police station is often not conducive to resolving sensitive family matters and, in many cases, escalates the problem further.

“Once a domestic issue reaches the police station, it often goes out of control and changes its nature. Counselling and dialogue-based platforms like this Legal Help Service Centre offer a far more humane and effective solution," he said.

“The root cause of many conflicts is distrust. When distrust enters relationships, problems take an ugly and dangerous turn. Counselling works to transform distrust into trust and intolerance into patience,” said Gupta.

He added that strengthening tolerance and understanding within families is essential for building a safer and more compassionate society.

He urged citizens to spread awareness about these services so that families in distress can seek timely help. “When a family breaks, it is not just one family that suffers — many connected lives are affected. Most importantly, children bear the deepest impact,” he said.

The event, organised by a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation, was held at Rohini to provide accessible legal guidance, family counselling, and amicable dispute resolution through dialogue and community-based support mechanisms.

Founder and President of NGO Sampurna, Dr Shobha Vijender, Sangathan Mantri Shrihari Borikar, Sanjay, Sunita, Jitender, along with social workers, legal experts, counsellors, and other dignitaries, were also present at the event.

Gupta described the counselling mechanism as a form of community-based resolution, similar to a panchayat, where disputes can be settled through conversation and mutual understanding.

Referring to the tragic Nirbhaya incident of December 2012, he stressed the need to ensure that such horrific crimes are never repeated.

He stated that such incidents reflect deep-rooted social issues, particularly distrust and lack of tolerance, which must be addressed at the community and family level.

