Delhi Speaker hails adoption of PAC reports by House after 15-year gap

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Criticising the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday hailed the adoption of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) reports by the House after a gap of over 15 years.

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Addressing members, Gupta said, “As you are all aware, the previous government failed to lay the copies of the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports before the House, and the PAC was practically rendered defunct.”

He said that during the entire period of 15 years, not a single report was presented to the House. “However, all CAG reports received by the government have now been laid before the House and referred to the PAC and COGU (Committee on Government Undertakings),” he said.

Pointing to the importance of PAC in ensuring transparent and corruption-free governance, the Speaker said the PAC is one of the most vital committees of this House, entrusted with the critical responsibility of ensuring executive and financial accountability.

“I am pleased that the Delhi Legislative Assembly has successfully brought the PAC back on track,” he said, complementing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government.

In a span of one year, the PAC has successfully submitted three reports based on CAG findings regarding Health, Excise, and Vehicular Pollution, he said.

“I congratulate the Chairperson and the members of the PAC for this commendable effort,” he said.

The Speaker also appreciated the Committee's efforts, saying, "It has made very substantive recommendations based on its findings and has reported that departments have already begun implementing corrective measures to rectify the irregularities and deficiencies identified in their functioning.”

He said in accordance with parliamentary traditions and conventions, departments are required to submit their Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on the recommendations made by the PAC.

“Therefore, all concerned departments are hereby directed to submit their ATNs within the stipulated timeframe mentioned in the reports. The Legislative Assembly Secretariat is also directed to immediately forward these reports to the respective departments for further necessary action,” said Gupta.

--IANS

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