Delhi Speaker encourages young leaders to value integrity

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday emphasised the critical role of legislative institutions in a vibrant democracy and encouraged young leaders to pursue public life rooted in integrity and service.

Speaker Gupta shared his views while interacting with a Youth delegation of 45 from across India, currently on the National Governance Tour 2025.

Gupta met the delegation at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and urged the members to act as ambassadors of democratic values, transparency, and public accountability in their future careers, thus bridging the gap between youth leadership and institutional governance.

Comprising students from IITs, IIMs, NLUs, and other premier institutions representing all 28 states, the delegation engaged in an insightful dialogue with the Speaker on the theme “Strengthening Legislative Transparency and Accountability in Urban Governance.”

The discussion focused on reforms and innovations aimed at enhancing public participation and institutional oversight in Delhi’s lawmaking processes.

While speaking to the delegates, Gupta appreciated the delegation’s extensive research on good governance and legislative reforms, and welcomed their insights during a dynamic 20-minute interactive session.

“This Assembly belongs to the people. Your active participation and inquisitive spirit reflect the strength of India’s democratic future,” said Gupta.

He highlighted several ongoing reforms and progressive initiatives underway in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

He informed the delegation that the Assembly has recently adopted the Central Government’s Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) to enable real-time tracking of audit paragraphs raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

This move marks a significant step toward ensuring enhanced institutional transparency and accountability in the functioning of the legislature, he said.

The Speaker shared that a 500 kW solar power plant is being installed within the Assembly complex. The project, expected to become operational by July, will eliminate an annual electricity expenditure of nearly Rs 2 crore.

Gupta stated that this initiative reflects the Assembly’s commitment to both environmental sustainability and fiscal prudence.

The Speaker also acquainted the students with significant milestones in India’s legislative history. He recalled the passage of the Rowlatt Act on March 18, 1919, in Delhi, noting that Mahatma Gandhi was present in the visitors’ gallery during the debate and later addressed the public outside the Assembly building.

Gupta reflected that this moment remains symbolic of the deep-rooted tradition of civil resistance and public participation in India’s democratic journey.

