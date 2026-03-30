Delhi Speaker criticises AAP legislators' negative approach, House boycott

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday criticised the Opposition AAP legislators' negative approach during the just concluded Budget Session that involved boycotting the House without any issue functioning and attempting to mislead the public.

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Addressing reporters in a post-session conference, Gupta said, “It is a matter of concern that the Opposition has displayed a completely negative approach during this session.”

“It is indeed unfortunate that the Opposition chose to abstain from the House proceedings in the name of protest, despite there being no substantive issue. Such a situation is unprecedented in legislative practice in the country, where members abstain without a clear issue,” he said.

“Preventing the House from functioning, disregarding its dignity, and subsequently attempting to create misleading narratives reflect a pattern of indiscipline that cannot be accepted,” said Gupta.

The Speaker noted that the session, held from March 23 to March 27, concluded with a total working time of 15 hours and 16 minutes, reflecting focused, structured, and result oriented legislative engagement.

Gupta stated that the Opposition's conduct observed during this session raises serious concerns for parliamentary functioning.

He noted that the House functions strictly in accordance with its Rules of Procedure, and that refusal to participate despite repeated opportunities for discussion undermines legislative responsibility and public accountability.

The Speaker stated that it was clearly conveyed that if the Opposition had any grievance, they could attend the House, present their case, and time would be allotted for discussion; however, despite this assurance, they chose not to attend.

Gupta clarified that the matter of suspension was explained to the Leader of the Opposition during a meeting held on March 21, wherein it was conveyed that since the suspension pertains to the session, it automatically ceases once the House is prorogued and the notification is issued with approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

He added that, as per Rule 77, a suspended member is debarred from entering the precincts of the House, attending its sittings, and participating in committee meetings, though the Speaker may permit entry for a specific purpose upon request, as provided under the Rules of Procedure.

--IANS

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