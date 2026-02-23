Delhi Speaker, Assembly officials get bomb threat via email

​New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has received an email threat from purported “Khalistan” supporters warning of a possible bomb blast causing harm to him and the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, an official said on Monday.​

Soon after the threat landed on Gupta’s computer in the morning, Secretary to the Speaker, Vineet Kumar, wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner and informed him about the threat.​

The threatening e-mail was purportedly sent by “Khalistan National Army” and came close to the Speaker handing over to the Committee of Privileges a matter related to video clips of Leader of the Opposition Atishi’s alleged remarks in the Assembly, allegedly disrespecting Sikh Gurus.​

Vineet Kumar, in his letter addressed to the police commissioner, said, “I am directed to forward herewith the following threatening emails received on the personal email id of the Speaker. An email received from Khalistan National ARMY, Eng. Guranakh Singh, Rukan Shahwala, Dr. Gurnirvair Singh, Khan Rajada on February 23 at 08.57 a.m. оп personal email Id of Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly from email address kristalburnette93@gmail.com.”​

The letter said, “Another email received from Khalistan National ARMY, Eng. Guranakh Singh, Rukan Shahwala, Gurnirvair Singh, Khan Raja, Delhi Legislative Assembly, as well as on the office email ID of Delhi Legislative Assembly, containing a serious warning about a possible bomb blast to Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and to the Speaker in person.​

The threatening emails were received on Monday between 8.57 a.m. and 9.08 a.m., the official wrote. Delhi Legislative Assembly received the email bryon76@gmail.com​

The Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, has desired that immediate, necessary, and appropriate action be taken in the matter and that an investigation be carried out to trace the source of these emails, keeping in view the serious warnings about bomb blast threats to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker in person, he said.

