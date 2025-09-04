Delhi: Sirsa launches feasibility study on tech industrial zone in Rani Khera

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched the feasibility study for Delhi’s first Smart Hub for Accelerated Knowledge and Technological Innovation – Special Industrial Zone (Shakti-SIZ), an official said on Thursday.

This initiative stems from the winning entry in the Ease of Doing Business category at Ideathon 2025, presented by the student team IndustHERial Minds from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

“By moving this idea forward, the Delhi Government is honouring its commitment to turn innovative concepts into real-world solutions, with young talent at the heart of decision-making,” said Sirsa.

“We pledged that Ideathon winners would see their ideas become reality, and Shakti-SIZ proves we deliver. This is how government and youth can team up to shape a brighter future for Delhi’s economy,” he said.

The Minister has approved the feasibility study, instructing the student team to work hand-in-hand with DSIIDC and the Department of Industries to build a solid project plan.

After review and approval, a formal MoU will pave the way for the development of the state-of-the-art industrial zone. A 145-acre area in Rani Khera is being evaluated as the ideal location for this unique hub, said a statement.

Highlighting what sets Shakti-SIZ apart, Sirsa explained: “Traditional SEZs focus mainly on tax breaks, but Shakti-SIZ creates a full ecosystem that removes every hurdle to doing business. It offers shared R&D labs for new ideas, green utilities to cut emissions and ease traffic, and AI tools for quick compliance and approvals — all designed to help MSMEs grow fast and compete worldwide.”

The Shakti-SIZ model emphasises sustainability and empowerment through an integrated approach.

The focus of the initiative will be on modern infrastructure, with green-certified factories, utility tunnels, zero-discharge systems, and co-working hubs.

The SIZ model will promote digital governance, based on a single-window online portal with real-time tracking, AI compliance helpers, automated tax services, and clear dashboards.

Business support will also be offered through credit desks linked to banks and SIDBI, shared legal and advisory help, export facilitation, and fast-track dispute resolution.

Sirsa said, “Shakti-SIZ is Delhi’s answer to legacy challenges — it’s a smart, tech-driven zone that boosts jobs, cuts costs for businesses, and makes our city cleaner by tackling congestion and pollution head-on. This aligns with PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India and will position Delhi as a national leader in industrial growth.”

The Industries Department said that this approach will make DSIIDC a revenue generator while supporting entrepreneurs and creating a benchmark for innovation across India.

--IANS

