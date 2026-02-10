Delhi: Shopkeeper stabbed to death, labourer injured in charger dispute in Kalyanpuri, two arrested

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) A shopkeeper was stabbed to death and a labourer injured following a dispute over charging a mobile phone in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said on Tuesday. Two of the three accused have been arrested, while one is absconding.

The incident occurred at an auto repair shop run by Veer Singh in the Trilokpuri area under Kalyanpuri police station limits. According to police, three youths approached the shop and asked to charge their mobile phone. When Singh refused, an argument broke out, which soon escalated into violence.

DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said the accused attacked Singh with a knife during the altercation, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Ram Kishan, a labourer, was also stabbed when he tried to intervene and stop the attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Police have arrested two accused, identified as Yamin and Yaseen, while efforts are underway to nab the third accused who fled the scene. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the absconding suspect.

Rakesh, the brother of the deceased, said the dispute escalated over a mobile charger. “The police have given us assurance, but we want justice. A life has been lost. This happened in broad daylight around 10:30 am in Delhi. Crimes are happening every day in Delhi, where is the police?” he said.

BJP MLA Ravi Kant expressed grief over the incident and met the victim’s family, demanding strict action against those involved. “Such violent incidents are a matter of serious concern and the culprits must be punished,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects related to the case.

This incident is not isolated, as stabbing cases have increased significantly in Delhi-NCR over the past few weeks.

On January 30, Delhi Police arrested five minors for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man near the gate of Shastri Nagar Metro Station in an incident that occurred on January 26.

According to police, the dispute began after one of the accused objected to the victim uploading a photograph of his cousin sister.

Similarly, on January 28, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death following a minor dispute over lighting a cigarette in the Vasant Kunj area of South-West Delhi.

Earlier, on January 22, Delhi Police informed that suspects involved in the Mangolpuri stabbing incident on January 21, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, had been identified and apprehended.

In that case, a 25-year-old man named Akash was stabbed to death on the night of January 21. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which helped the police identify the accused. “The police identified the perpetrators, registered a case, and initiated further investigation,” said DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

