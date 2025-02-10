Delhi: SC lawyer files complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia and others for making "vulgar references" in 'India's Got Latent' show

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a complaint with Delhi's Cyber Police against YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, stand-up comedian Samay Raina, and others for making "vulgar references to close family relationships" in a reality show.

The complaint also calls for the show 'India's Got Latent' to be banned due to its "vulgar content." A request to ban the show has been filed with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ranveer Allahbadia has allegedly posed an unsettling question to a contestant: "Would you rather...". in an episode of the show.

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed the complaint under Sections 296 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He alleges that the accused referred to the family structure in an obscene and derogatory manner and used "abusive" language on a public platform.

He further stated that such individuals are "distorting our culture and social structure, and they must be punished."

The complaint filed by the lawyer accuses Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others of transmitting and disseminating obscene, vulgar, and abusive content.

The complaint states that a video circulating on social media has come to the lawyer's attention, in which the individuals use "obscene and derogatory language" to describe the relationship between father, mother, and son. They openly make "vulgar references to these close family relationships," which is utterly unacceptable in any context, the lawyer claimed.

The content in question allegedly violates Indian laws and constitutes a criminal act under Sections 294 and 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The complaint seeks immediate action against the accused and requests instructions for the registration of an FIR under the aforementioned sections for their illegal activities.

Earlier, a complaint was also filed in Mumbai against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show and strict action has been demanded against the accused. (ANI)